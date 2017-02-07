What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester City players are 'frustrated' with Claudio Ranieri after latest bizarre ban

Times really are desperate for Leicester City at the moment.

From Premier League champions to relegation battlers, Claudio Ranieri's men are in serious trouble if their dismal form doesn't improve.

Following Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, the Foxes sit 16th in the Premier League and just a point above the drop zone.

And after losing their last four league games, Ranieri admitted his side are now in a relegation scrap but insisted they're ready to fight.

"Everybody is frustrated," he said, per the Independent. "We are unhappy in the dressing room but it is important to react.

"We were solid and united last season, and it's the same this season, without the results. But we are ready to fight until the end.

"It's difficult but I'm used to [the] fight, but also my players are used to fight, because Leicester is used to fight in the last 10 years.

"I'm very confident on this... we are together. Last season everything was right for us, this season everything wrong for us, that's football."

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

Reports of unrest in the dressing room have plagued the King Power Stadium of late, with some players reportedly asking for Ranieri to be sacked.

The Italian has denied those rumours but judging by the latest ban he's imposed, you could understand if the players are starting to question his authority.

According to the Mirror, in yet another move that has 'frustrated' Leicester's players, Ranieri has scrapped their favourite post-match meal of chicken burgers that they became famous for last season.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-DERBY-LEICESTER

Instead, 'the Tinkerman' has demanded they eat pasta. Strange.

Clearly the strain of a relegation battle is having an effect on Ranieri, who has made far too many changes for his own good this term.

Aside from abolishing Leicester's tasty post-match meal, the 65-year-old has frequently chopped and changed his starting line-ups and formations, much to the club's detriment.

