What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton .

Lewis Hamilton's father has warning for new teammate Valtteri Bottas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lewis Hamilton's father has sent a fierce warning to Valtteri Bottas ahead of the new Formula One season, claiming that his son will be a "force to be reckoned with this year", and that he is only going to get better as he heads "towards the prime of his career."

With the new season set to get underway in Melbourne next month, the new arrival to the Mercedes team Bottas is going to have his work cut out if he wants to replicate the success of his predecessor Nico Rosberg. 

Rosberg announced his retirement shortly after becoming the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion, leaving one of the most coveted jobs in the sport.

Article continues below

Bottas was revealed as Rosberg's replacement and Anthony, Lewis' father, believes he will come up against an even better driver than last year. 

"Anybody who goes up against Lewis needs to have planned their career correctly because it could be a career-ending move when you go up against Lewis," Hamilton Snr told Sky Sports News HQ.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Top free agent signs with Monday Night RAW live on air

Top free agent signs with Monday Night RAW live on air

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar and gets a huge match at Fastlane

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar and gets a huge match at Fastlane

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Alexis Sanchez's decision over Arsenal future hinges on one key factor [Goal]

Alexis Sanchez's decision over Arsenal future hinges on one key factor [Goal]

"I personally think, while he's getting older and more mature, he's still actually heading towards the prime of his career. So Lewis is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year."

Despite the fact Hamilton does not have the chance to wrestle the trophy back from the German this campaign, his father believes this will not dampen his desire to win his fourth world championship. 

"Lewis only ever thinks about winning," Anthony continued, "He's happy for Nico, like we all are to be quite honest. We've known him a long time and Nico has really worked hard.

"You need a little bit luck along the way, and he's had that, but I think Lewis is just looking forward now to winning the championship back on his own merit."

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2017-2018

The new incorporation of design rules into the new season, coupled with the possibility of a seasonal order, has not stopped Hamilton being the bookies favourite for the upcoming season. 

Although, the other British driver on the circuit Jolyon Palmer agrees with the bookies estimation, however, believes that both Bottas and the Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are in with a chance of challenging the British number one.

"Red Bull should also be right there with them, so hopefully between those two there can be a tough fight. Lewis has got to be favourite, though, to start." 

We will have to wait to until the season gets under way on March 28 to really see who is going to take the initiative in the early stages of the season. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again