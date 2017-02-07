Lewis Hamilton's father has sent a fierce warning to Valtteri Bottas ahead of the new Formula One season, claiming that his son will be a "force to be reckoned with this year", and that he is only going to get better as he heads "towards the prime of his career."

With the new season set to get underway in Melbourne next month, the new arrival to the Mercedes team Bottas is going to have his work cut out if he wants to replicate the success of his predecessor Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg announced his retirement shortly after becoming the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion, leaving one of the most coveted jobs in the sport.

Bottas was revealed as Rosberg's replacement and Anthony, Lewis' father, believes he will come up against an even better driver than last year.

"Anybody who goes up against Lewis needs to have planned their career correctly because it could be a career-ending move when you go up against Lewis," Hamilton Snr told Sky Sports News HQ.

"I personally think, while he's getting older and more mature, he's still actually heading towards the prime of his career. So Lewis is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year."

Despite the fact Hamilton does not have the chance to wrestle the trophy back from the German this campaign, his father believes this will not dampen his desire to win his fourth world championship.

"Lewis only ever thinks about winning," Anthony continued, "He's happy for Nico, like we all are to be quite honest. We've known him a long time and Nico has really worked hard.

"You need a little bit luck along the way, and he's had that, but I think Lewis is just looking forward now to winning the championship back on his own merit."

The new incorporation of design rules into the new season, coupled with the possibility of a seasonal order, has not stopped Hamilton being the bookies favourite for the upcoming season.

Although, the other British driver on the circuit Jolyon Palmer agrees with the bookies estimation, however, believes that both Bottas and the Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are in with a chance of challenging the British number one.

"Red Bull should also be right there with them, so hopefully between those two there can be a tough fight. Lewis has got to be favourite, though, to start."

We will have to wait to until the season gets under way on March 28 to really see who is going to take the initiative in the early stages of the season.

