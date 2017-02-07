Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 for his reckless behaviour during defeat to Great Britain in the Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation have confirmed.

Shapovalov was down two sets and a break to Kyle Edmund, when, in a moment of frustration, he smashed the ball which subsequently hit the umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye, immediately disqualifying the teenager.

The former junior Wimbledon champion could of been forced to pay the maximum $12,000, but onsite umpire Brian Earley believed that unintentional nature of the act and Shapovalov's remorse following his anger didn't merit such a heavy fine.

Gabas was taken to Ottawa General Hospital following the accident, although no permanent damage to the cornea or retina was detected.

The young Canadian later apologised to the chair umpire for his behaviour, and it was very clear to see this was not an intentional act, but rather merely an unfortunate accident that occurred out of frustration.

This, however, does not excuse Shapovalov's behaviour, and he still may receive further action from the International Tennis Federation.

"I went back and spoke to the umpire afterwards and apologised directly to him," said the emotional Shapovalov after the game.

"Luckily he was okay, but obviously it's unacceptable behaviour from me.

"I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed and I just feel awful for letting my team down, for letting my country down, for acting in a way that I would never want to act. I can promise that's the last time I will do anything like that. I'm going to learn from this and try to move past it."

