What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

A worried looking Denis Shapovalov .

Denis Shapovalov hit with fine following bizarre incident with umpire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov has been fined $7,000 for his reckless behaviour during defeat to Great Britain in the Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation have confirmed.

Shapovalov was down two sets and a break to Kyle Edmund, when, in a moment of frustration, he smashed the ball which subsequently hit the umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye, immediately disqualifying the teenager.

The former junior Wimbledon champion could of been forced to pay the maximum $12,000, but onsite umpire Brian Earley believed that unintentional nature of the act and Shapovalov's remorse following his anger didn't merit such a heavy fine.

Article continues below

Gabas was taken to Ottawa General Hospital following the accident, although no permanent damage to the cornea or retina was detected.

The young Canadian later apologised to the chair umpire for his behaviour, and it was very clear to see this was not an intentional act, but rather merely an unfortunate accident that occurred out of frustration.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Top free agent signs with Monday Night RAW live on air

Top free agent signs with Monday Night RAW live on air

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar and gets a huge match at Fastlane

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar and gets a huge match at Fastlane

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Alexis Sanchez's decision over Arsenal future hinges on one key factor [Goal]

Alexis Sanchez's decision over Arsenal future hinges on one key factor [Goal]

This, however, does not excuse Shapovalov's behaviour, and he still may receive further action from the International Tennis Federation.

"I went back and spoke to the umpire afterwards and apologised directly to him," said the emotional Shapovalov after the game

Canada v GB: Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group First Round - Day 3

"Luckily he was okay, but obviously it's unacceptable behaviour from me.

"I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed and I just feel awful for letting my team down, for letting my country down, for acting in a way that I would never want to act. I can promise that's the last time I will do anything like that. I'm going to learn from this and try to move past it."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again