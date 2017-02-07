Anthony Martial was arguably Manchester United’s best player last season during what was a fairly underwhelming campaign.

The Frenchman scored 17 goals in all competitions as United finished fifth in the Premier League - although they did win the FA Cup.

And the forward was supposed to hit new heights under Jose Mourinho.

However, things haven’t exactly gone to plan with the Portuguese boss restricting Martial’s season to mainly substitute appearances.

So where did it start to go wrong for Martial under Mourinho’s guidance?

Well, before the Red Devils had even kicked a ball, it seems.

Former United defender - and fellow Frenchman - Mikael Silvestre has highlighted an incident that occurred in pre-season that may have damaged the relationship between Mourinho and Martial.

Silvestre was, of course, talking about how the incoming Zlatan Ibrahimovic was given the number nine shirt - the number occupied by Martial in the previous campaign. Not only that, but Martial had started his brand with the logo ‘AM9’ only to see him being given the number 11 shirt.

Silvestre on Martial's problems

And Silvestre has revealed how Martial felt about that incident.

"He had been their top scorer last season but this year he's a different player,” he said.

"He had a difficult summer with France. He had a game where he didn't perform and he was out of the team. And you have to remember the episode of giving his number for Ibrahimovic to take. He was not happy about that.

"We always say when you have a good first season it's hard and we have to put that on the fact he's still young and still learning.

"I hope he keeps patient and won't do a Pogba and head to Juventus."

Martial and Mourinho's relationship

Martial is getting increasingly frustrated with his lack of first-team football at Old Trafford, something that was exacerbated with his team selection for the midweek Premier League fixture against Hull.

Mourinho promised Martial that he would start that fixture if he played “outstanding” in their FA Cup tie against Wigan. While Martial didn’t score in that match, he was impressive and assisted two goals during the 4-0 win.

But Martial was back on the bench and wasn’t even brought on during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Maybe if Mourinho hadn’t taken the number nine shirt away from Martial, the former Monaco forward would be more willing to fight for the cause at the Theatre of Dreams.

