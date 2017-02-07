The January transfer window is always full of speculation and rumours, but sometimes, there is no smoke without fire.

Of course, if you're an Arsenal fan, you tend not to listen too much during January to save yourself from disappointment.

But, the majority of other clubs consider their options in January and if there is a chance to do business, things can happen.

We've seen the likes of Luis Suarez, Andy Carroll and Fernando Torres make big-money January moves down the years - all involving Liverpool, weirdly - but it seems like padding out the squad was the order of the day this year.

Chelsea were linked with all kinds of names. Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon was one of them, and one can only assume he was never going to be purchased with the view to usurping Thibaut Courtois.

Another name that cropped up was Fernando Llorente of Swansea. It didn't make a lot of sense to many given Swansea's plight and his hardly prolific exploits in the process, but having played under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Juventus, a tenuous link emerged.

Again, it's not like Llorente was going to confine Diego Costa to the bench. Maybe not even Michy Batshuayi. But, he could have provided a different option as cover, and perhaps he would fancy a bit-part role in a title-winning side as opposed to spearheading a relegation scrap.

Things never got that far in the end, and the Spanish international explained why his move to Chelsea never materialised.

“I already know Conte from Juventus," Llorente told the Daily Mail. "But it’s difficult in the winter when there’s no way out from a side you’re playing for and it’s normal that they didn’t go ahead with the deal.

“I’m very focused on the team and am looking forward to helping save us from relegation.

“The last few games I’ve been happy with as we’ve gotten away from the bottom. It will be a very tough fight, though, and we hope to get further ahead when we face Leicester in a final next Sunday.”

Chelsea are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League while two wins in new manager Paul Clement's first four games with Swansea has seen them escape the relegation zone.

Llorente has eight goals in 19 appearances for the Welsh club this term, and if they are to get away from a bottom six that is only separated by two points, they'll need him to score a fair few more.

