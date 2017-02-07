We all like a chuckle at a pitch invader. Usually, with the scores low, fans won't mind a temporary break in play to watch a near naked bald fella lead the stewards on a wild goose chase until the hacked-off left-back scythes him down with a well placed thrust of the ankle.

It's not often they ever effect the outcome of the match, but this weekend in Honduras told a very different tale to the one we're used to.

On Sunday, two of Honduras' biggest sides, Olimpia and Motagua, contested a hotly fought derby encounter, and it was settled in a very dramatic way.

Following a goalless first half, took the lead twice as the game sped towards its conclusion.

And with just seconds left on the clock in the 93rd minute, with Olimpia putting the pressure on the Motagua defence, one of their midfielders manages to squeeze the ball across the 18-yard box.

Only at the same time does the ball find a target, a pitch invader – with his own ball – emerges and puts the ball into the net at the exact moment Roger Rojas scores as well.

The goal should quite clearly have been disallowed due to the fact that there were two balls and a pitch invader disrupting play, but strangely enough, the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Check the clip below...

The final whistle blew shortly afterwards and the match ended 2-2, but media outlets in the country have slammed the goal and the referee, highlighting just how much attention it has received from the international press.

In the second video below, you can see just how far the invader had to run with his ball as he deftly slalomed through not just the opposition players but his own, too.

And when the ball finds the target, he wheeled away in jubilation. To be honest, that must have felt great. Especially as he got away with it.

