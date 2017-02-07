With Chelsea seemingly running away with the Premier League, it appears there won’t be an exciting title race after all.

Instead, the chasing pack will now just be hoping to finish in the top four.

With just five points separating five teams from second to sixth, the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League is very much on.

Liverpool’s collapse in January has seen Jurgen Klopp’s drop to fifth, while Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have turned a corner and sit just one point behind their arch-rivals.

Fans of Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and United are no doubt confident that their side can still finish in the top four. But what do the pundits think?

Well, Sky Sports have asked Soccer Saturday pundits Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicolas and Paul Merson to predict their top four and it doesn’t make particularly good reading for Arsenal and Liverpool fans.

Here’s what they had to say:

Matt Le Tissier - Chelsea 1st, Manchester City 2nd, Tottenham 3rd, Manchester United 4th

“Liverpool just seem to have run out of ideas in the final third. Teams have worked them out, which Liverpool need to adjust to again and find a different form of attacking,” Le Tissier said.

“As for Arsenal, I think when you lose at home to Watford, who had only played 48 hours earlier, there's a sign that something isn't right there and they weren't in the same league as Chelsea.”

Phil Thompson - Chelsea 1st, Manchester City 2nd, Tottenham 3rd, Liverpool 4th

“It so tough right now and Arsenal or United could easily end up being second and third. The top four can change every week, certainly second, third and fourth and it's closer than ever before behind Chelsea,” Thompson said.

“I think Liverpool are having their blip and will come back. Everybody was getting very excited because Liverpool were on such a good run and in a good position, but it's maybe the right time to have a dip in form in the sense that they can turn it around for the run in.”

Charlie Nicholas - Chelsea 1st, Manchester City 2nd Tottenham 3rd, Arsenal 4th

“I think Liverpool have been sussed out and just aren't good enough at the back and I'm still not convinced United really have the right ingredients. They have improved and they were very good against Leicester but there's other times they haven't been quite as fluent,” Nicolas said.

“I’m going to stick with the current four but I have to admit I'm really, really sketchy about Arsenal falling out. If I'm being honest with myself then Arsenal are in real danger.”

Paul Merson - Chelsea 1st, Tottenham 2nd, Manchester City 3rd, Manchester United 4th

“I think Liverpool and Arsenal will end up with bad seasons, but it can all change,” Merson said.

“You could ask me next week and Liverpool have beaten Tottenham, Man City have dropped points at Bournemouth and Arsenal hammer Hull 4-0 and all of the sudden it's a different picture. It's such a hard one to call right now.”

