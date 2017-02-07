It seems like every time LeBron James takes to the court he reaches another historic landmark.

At the weekend, the King became the youngest player in history to reach 28,000 career points in the NBA.

Last night, during an exhilarating encounter with the Washington Wizards, James made history yet again.

During a game where he set a new career-high in assist - providing 17 dimes for his teammates as the Cleveland Cavaliers won in overtime to end Washington's 17-game home winning streak - he also became the first player in history to be top 20 in points, assists and steals.

Of course, steals were first recorded in the 1973-74 campaign so some of the game's historic greats are exempt from this conversation. But it's incredible to think that even the likes of Magic Johnson, John Stockton or Steve Nash didn't achieve this during their careers.

LeBron is eighth on the all-time scoring list. His 28,052 career points mean the only active player ahead of him is Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Often seen as one of the best passers in frontcourt history, James' 7,227 dimes leave him 13th all-time, sandwiched between Maurice Cheeks and Lenny Wilkens.

Two steals against the Wizards, in a game where he recorded 32 points, 7 rebounds and 17 assists, moved him ahead of Magic Johnson and into the top 20.

James really is a legend. And when all is said and done, we will look back at his career as the most consistent the league has ever seen.