Dejan Lovren's rise to fame and stardom at Liverpool is quite incredible when all things are considered.

The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield in July 2014 for £20 million, after a single season with Southampton in which he impressed for the Saints and caught the eye of Reds chiefs.

But while Lovren came to the Premier League via Dinamo Zagreb and Lyon, he now finds himself fighting a battle to keep Liverpool in the title race and fighting for a Champions League spot.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

A campaign which began with a scintillating 4-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates was followed up by a shock defeat to newly-promoted Burnley, but the 11-game unbeaten run that followed put them in a prime position to win their first Premier League title.

That run included a 2-1 win away at current league leaders Chelsea and a 6-1 hammering of Watford, but the turn of the year has proved to be far more testing for the Croatia international and his teammates.

Article continues below

In the Reds' five league games of 2017 to date, Jurgen Klopp's men have failed to win a single game - suffering shock defeats to relegation-threatened Swansea City and Hull.

And subsequently, Liverpool have fallen out of the top four, with Manchester United chasing their tales, with a point less, in sixth.

Lovren's battle against adversity

The battle that faces Lovren and co. will not phase the centre-back, though. Taking a look at his childhood, the Reds star suffered adversity through one of the defining moments of his country's history.

In a documentary set to be released by LFC TV on Wednesday, Lovren openly spoke out about becoming a refugee as the Bosnian war broke out in his country in 1992.

"When I see what’s happening today, I just remember my thing." said Lovren.

"I grew up in a town called Kraljeva Sutjeska.

"It was a real family town - we had everything, to be honest. Everything. And then, it [the Bosnian war] happened.

"In these small villages, that was the most horrific thing that happened - people just being brutally killed.

"People still avoid talking about that. My mum said: 'Don’t tell them', but I said: 'I will tell them.'"

A different perspective

The documentary will certainly put things into perspective, not just for Liverpool fans but, for supporters across the world.

While we're used to hearing about players earning colossal wages each week, we can often, in such a diverse sport which attracts people from right across the world to play the beautiful game, forget about the struggles players have had to face in order to reach the elite level.

And Lovren's story is an incredible example of a player that has shown the grit and determination to defy the odds and make a successful career for himself.

But, ultimately, his success will be defined by what he achieves at Liverpool.

After falling out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the space of a week, the Reds' hopes of silverware this season rely on winning the league. But this is, without a doubt, the type of battle Lovren will prefer to face.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms