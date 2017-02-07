The chairman of Mercedes Niki Lauda believes that despite Valtteri Bottas replacing the 2016 World Champion, he has two things that will be in his favour ahead of the new season.

Following Nico Rosberg's retirement in the days after he clinched the title away from British number one and teammate Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes appointed Bottas as the German's successor.

Bottas comes into the Mercedes team with a great expectation, however, former world champion Niki Lauda believes there are certain benefits to joining the Mercedes team.

"He does not have much time to settle in, everything is new to him as it is to us," Lauda explained in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport.

"But, Bottas has two advantages.

"Firstly, he is coming into a top team and that will make it easier for him to find his bearings."

Lauda has a point. His team have won the last three World Championships and look in a strong position with the drivers they have to make that four in a row.

"Secondly, we will have completely new cars this year. They are also new for Lewis, so Lewis cannot build on a car he already knows. Both of them, therefore, can develop the car from the beginning so that it suits them."

The new season will not only see the implementation of new cars, but also the potential ranking order which could prove a more even playing field for the rest of the Formula 1 drivers.

Lauda was also asked when it would be fair to judge Bottas on his time at Mercedes, to which he responded: "After four races we know more."

Therefore, we will have to wait until after the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom on the 30 April to really know whether the claims by the Mercedes head will, in fact, help the new Mercedes driver.

Nevertheless, most Formula 1 fans despite the new regulations will find it hard to look past the Mercedes and Red Bull teams for this year's championship, although one thing is for sure, we are in for a unique and exciting season in 2017.

