Tennis

Pat Rafter, Roger Federer.

Pat Rafter predicts French Open champion - not Roger Federer

In Australia and at the age of 35, Roger Federer won his first grand slam title in five years and the 18th of his fabled career.

Was it just the ultimate nostalgia trip - especially against Rafael Nadal - or was it a sign that Fed is truly back and over his injuries?

Well, the former world number one - now number 10 - has three more grand slams this year to prove his worth, and that starts with the French Open in just a couple of months time.

Tennis legend and former two-time U.S. Open champion Pat Rafter believes that while Federer's accomplishments in his homeland of Australia were incredible, he believes the man he beat in the final stands the best chance of winning.

"If he [Nadal] keeps that sort of form up, I’d say he probably would be (favourite to win French Open). I’m not very good with predictions though, I generally get them all wrong. But Rafa’s probably the guy to beat at the French Open.”

That's a fair prediction by anyone's standards when you look at Nadal's history in France.

The Spaniard is a nine-time French Open champion and at one time was victorious five years on the spin.

Rafter was also asked if the recent Australian Open was one of the best Opens in tennis history. All things considered, he had to agree.

"Yeah I would say so. Considering the way it all panned out, seeing those two guys after injuries in the final. Things don’t get any better than that. Hopefully we see it again, (but) I don’t think we ever will."

It's almost strange to say it was refreshing to see two players of such class like Federer and Nadal headline a grand slam again, especially when you consider the sheer amount of finals they have faced off in down the years.

Could they do it again in France? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

