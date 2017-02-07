Laurent Koscielny thinks Arsene Wenger got one thing wrong vs Chelsea

With so much speculation surrounding Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager right now, he could do with all the help he can get.

Having collapsed so spectacularly against Chelsea over the weekend, their title challenge is almost certainly over, and it seems that even one of his own trusted lieutenants is now publicly conceding that it can't be done.

But not only that, Laurent Koscielny also believes that the manager got one major thing terribly wrong for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners are now 12 points behind their rivals from west London, and given the run of form that Chelsea are on, it's going to take a minor miracle for anyone to catch them up.

And while the experienced France international has confessed that the side's title hopes are slim, he appeared to question Wenger's team selection for the crunch clash.

“I think we played some players in front of others and I think we should have played more as a team and there was space to do so. They hit us on the counter," he said as per the Mirror.

“It will be difficult now. Mathematically, nothing is done but we know that it is going to be very complicated.

“We need to come back to the quality of our game, our passing, movement.”

Wenger was forced to make an early change as Hector Bellerin was poleaxed by Marcos Alonso for Chelsea's first goal.

The Spaniard was replaced by Gabriel, who had played against Watford because Wenger insisted that the Brazilian was better suited to cope with the physicality of the Hornets.

Wenger also fielded Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil on either side of Alexis Sanchez, leaving Danny Welbeck – who had impressed against Southampton – on the bench.

The temptation to play the strongest side available must have been too great for Wenger to resist, but given the needs to the squad, he may have done well to drop a few of the star names for those a little more suited to the job.

