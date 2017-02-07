Fernandinho told Gabriel Jesus to listen to local Manchester radio for one hilarious reason

Gabriel Jesus' move to Manchester City must have been pretty daunting for a 19-year-old forward who doesn't speak English.

But when a big Premier League club comes calling, it would be pretty hard for a player to reject the glamour of English football and to compete amongst the best players in the world.

So with the Brazilian now settling into life in Manchester, Jesus is spending his time off the field and away from the training ground having English lessons, in order to be able to communicate with his teammates.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Luckily for the City forward, the likes of Fernando and Fernandinho are on hand to assist the Brazilian youngster, with his compatriots able to act as his translator for now.

However, rather hilariously, Fernandinho has given Jesus some advice in order to speed up how quickly he picks up the language and - most importantly - in order to be able to understand the Manchester accent!

Article continues below

As per The Sun, Jesus is listening to BBC Manchester during his spare time and has already picked up a few words, including 'mate'.

City are understood to be funding his English lessons, but the teenage forward will have to go out of his way to get to grips with some of the local dialect.

Jesus becoming a Mancunian

A source at the club joked: "He will have a Manchester accent like [Vincent] Kompany and [Pablo] Zabaleta soon at the rate he is going at!"

And it seems that Jesus is progressing as well with his English lessons as he is with his performances on the pitch.

"The club have put on lessons for him, he is doing well, but he is also doing his own bits by listening to the radio in the car." the City source added.

"Jesus is starting to learn some local bits and pieces as well, he calls people mate and is a nice lad."

Instant impact

Clearly, the 19-year-old has brought the right attitude to England and is ready to hit the ground running, with his three goals in four games reducing long-serving City striker, Sergio Aguero, to the substitute's bench.

The Brazil international's goals were vital in downing a spirited Swansea side on Sunday, which has moved Pep Guardiola's side back into the top four.

Jesus is just a month into his four-and-a-half year City deal, but already his future at the Etihad looks exciting.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms