It doesn’t look as though Barcelona will win their third consecutive La Liga title but Lionel Messi certainly isn’t to blame for their failure.

Luis Enrique’s side are one point behind Real Madrid having played two extra matches as they look set to surrender their title.

But, individually, Messi has been in incredible form this campaign.

The Argentine superstar has scored 31 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions as the 29-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

But it’s not just his goalscoring record that has been impressive this season. His overall play is still causing nightmares for defenders on a regular basis and they attempt to take the ball off him.

And a brilliant video has been created showing every time he’s sent a defender to the floor with his skill this season.

The clip shows numerous defenders diving in on the forward as he just shrugs them off and leaves them on their backside.

Take a look:

Our highlight is the incident with Scott Brown with the Celtic midfielder attempting to hack him down only to be humiliated by Messi’s quick feet. Brilliant.

While Barcelona are unlikely to win La Liga, they already have one foot in the Copa del Rey final. After beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon - with Messi scoring a screamer - they know they only need to avoid defeat at Camp Nou in tonight’s return fixture to progress to the final.

Awaiting them in the final will be either Celta Vigo or Alves after the two sides drew 0-0 in their first leg.

But Messi and co. will surely be concentrating on the Champions League this season. After their El Clasico rivals got their hands on the trophy last season, Barcelona will be looking to wrestle back to trophy that they won in 2015.

Paris Saint-Germain stand in their way in the last-16 in what is sure to be a pulsating two-legged affair.

But, having seen that video, the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos better not try diving in on Messi to try and win the ball or else they’re probably going to be left looking a bit silly.

