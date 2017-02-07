Romelu Lukaku picks former Chelsea stars in his fantasy five-a-side team

The ongoing trend of footballers being asked to comprise their dream five-a-side team has continued with Everton goal machine Romelu Lukaku putting together his own.

And the Belgian international has selected a number of past and present Chelsea stars to take up the positions.

Lukaku must have mixed feelings about his time at Stamford Bridge. Having arrived from Anderlecht in 2011, he made a grand contribution of zero goals in 15 appearances in between loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

He eventually made a permanent switch to Goodison Park in 2014, and though Chelsea gave him his break in English football, he failed to make the kind of impact he would have liked.

However, that apparently didn't stop him making some friends during his time there, as he packed his five-a-side with past and present Blues stars.

Starting in goal, he's selected current Chelsea number one and international colleague Thibaut Courtois.

"I’ve known him since I was 12, I’ve played against him my whole life," he explained via the Daily Mail.

"He’s done a great job at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid so I’d choose him."

In front of Courtois, Lukaku is looking to make sure that nothing is getting through by selecting a fearsome combo of Vincent Kompany and John Terry.

"I’d choose John because he’s the biggest leader. In the dressing room, he had such a great impact on the team. To witness that with my own eyes, it was something amazing.

"Kompany used to be a very good ball playing centre-half back in the day and he has still got it."

In midfield, Lukaku has picked a bonafide legend in the shape of Frank Lampard, explaining that his ability to conjure something out of nothing as his main reason for bringing him in.

"Frankie was just a joke, unbelievable finisher. I’ve seen him do stuff where I think 'my god'. He used to take his time with me doing finishing, he’d be there for me so I’ll never forget that," he added.

And finally, up front, is another Chelsea favourite, with Didier Drogba leading the line.

"And the main man [Drogba]. The game-winner, game changer. He used to win games whenever we were in trouble."

So with only one non-Chelsea player making the cut, it is clear that the 23-year-old still has a lot of affection for the club despite it not having worked out for him there.

