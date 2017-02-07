Alastair Cook stood down as England Test Captain earlier this week after leading his country out in 59 test matches, more than any other previous England skipper.

During Cook's reign as England captain, the 32-year-old successfully brought home the Ashes in both 2013 and 2015, but lost eight Tests in 2016, which included a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of India last December, leading to speculation about his future at the helm of English Cricket.

In an official statement released on the England team's website, Cook said of his departure: "It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years.

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team."

Cook also claimed that he intends to continue playing for England, despite his resignation as captain.

The left-handed opener had mixed success in charge of the England team, with his two Ashes wins coming either side of a 5-0 drubbing in Australia, and despite many commending Cook for his time as captain, there's one man who seems glad to see the back of him.

As a show of respect to the departing England captain, the England Cricket's Twitter page asked fans and followers what their "favourite memory" had been of Cook's time as captain.

This led to the ever outspoken journalist and television personality Piers Morgan replying with "today".

Morgan, who is renowned for making controversial statements, often uses his Twitter account to publicise his views on different sporting figures, with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger often the main target for his criticisms on the social media site.

It now seems as though after a poor 2016 for the England cricket team under Cook, that the Essex batsman has become the latest victims of Morgan's social media wrath.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been critical of Cook throughout his tenure as captain, and the England cricket board over the last several years, and it will be interesting to see how Morgan reacts when Cook's replacement is announced in the next coming weeks.

