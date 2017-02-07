What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Real Madrid are searching for Keylor Navas' long-term successor who will join the club this summer.

Real Madrid targeting record bid for one goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas

Hugo Lloris is a vastly experienced player and his captaincy at Tottenham emphasises how important he is to Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane.

As one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers, the Frenchman was seen as a bargain buy - after joining the club for £8 million from Lyon in 2012 - and his influence on the team has been unquestionable.

But with Lloris now tied down to an attractive £100,000-a-week deal that will keep him at Spurs until 2020, it seems almost impossible to imagine the France international anywhere other than in north London.

However, as per the Telegraph, it is understood Real Madrid will attempt to try their luck in the summer, with Lloris on a shortlist of goalkeepers - alongside Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea - to succeed Keylor Navas.

Los Blancos are understood to believe that the Spurs shot-stopper will be easier to lure away from north London, than alternative targets Courtois and De Gea, from Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively.

Spurs, though, are second in the Premier League and almost certain to secure a Champions League spot this season, making the Spanish giants' job of luring him away tougher.

Having only signed a new deal in December, Tottenham are confident their goalkeeper won't be tempted away from the club and Pochettino has absolutely no intention of letting him go, either.

Real prepared to double Lloris wages

However, Los Blancos are willing to bankroll a deal that would double the Frenchman's wages to £200,000-a-week - the same amount previous target, De Gea, is earning at Old Trafford.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-MAN UTD

The Spaniard was embroiled in a transfer saga that ultimately saw his move to the Santiago Bernabeu fall through - after the required paperwork was reportedly not submitted on time.

Lloris, however, is widely considered by Real's hierarchy to be a player that could be swayed to change his loyalties - with a switch from Spurs to Real Madrid considered a bigger step up than that for Courtois and De Gea.

Spurs satisfying club captain's demands

Courtois is reportedly happier than ever at Stamford Bridge, despite making it known in the past he would love to return to the Spanish capital one day, but high-flying Spurs are doing enough to satisfy Lloris, also.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

And like how the north Londoners have tied their star assets down to new deals - including Dele Alli's six-year contract which was signed in September - Chelsea are confident Courtois will sign fresh terms.

Real Madrid's pursuit of a world-class goalkeeper, when their transfer ban ends in the summer, is certainly going to be a tough task - with negotiations over a deal for Lloris expected to exceed the world-record £32.6 million fee Juventus paid for Gianluigi Buffon back in 2001.

