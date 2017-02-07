Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate faces a potentially intriguing opportunity.

On Saturday night, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will fight for the first-ever women's featherweight title, creating a new championship opportunity for Tate.

Tate, however, has been retired since UFC 205, when she lost by decision to Raquel Pennington to drop her career record to 18-7.

Article continues below

According to MMAFighting.com, Tate said on Tuesday morning on SiriusXM Rush that she has no plans to come out of retirement to try for another title:

“At this point, it’s not even on the radar, so I can’t say that will probably happen, because I don’t think that it will.”

Tate won the bantamweight title early in 2016 by defeating Holm at UFC 196 before losing her defense attempt against Amanda Nunes, so if Holm earns the featherweight championship victory over de Randamie this weekend, a rematch could be enticing for the UFC.

Article continues below

However, Tate reiterated that she doesn't think she's up for a return to the octagon, especially with all the work it would take to get back into fighting shape:

“I’m really happy in the retirement, honestly. I’ve just been really enjoying myself and figuring out a little bit more about who I am beyond Miesha the fighter. It’s been a very interesting process, so I’m really enjoying that. I don’t have any plans to come back, or even any desire to. “So unless that drastically changes, I don’t see myself going back in there. It’s an all-or-none sport. It’s got to be 110 percent, or not at all for me. So unless something makes me want to get back in there like a crazy person, I won’t be.”

If Ronda Rousey's disappointing return to the octagon (in which she also lost to Nunes) has any bearing on Tate's thoughts, it's safe to say we won't be seeing Tate attempt a comeback of her own.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms