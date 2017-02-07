Watch: Mesut Ozil thoroughly out-skilled by freestylers in new Adidas ad

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mesut Ozil has had a strange kind of season for Arsenal this term; he hasn't been that bad, but he hasn't been that great either.

It's been the same story for Arsenal. At one stage, they appeared set to be the main contenders to Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

Now in the early stages of February, Arsenal sit in their familiar fourth position and are in the heat of the battle for the final Champions League spot instead of gunning for the title.

Regardless, Ozil is, without question, one of the true crown jewels at the Emirates Stadium.

Alongside Alexis Sanchez, Ozil is making the red half of north London increasingly uneasy with both of their contracts running down in the summer of 2018.

The fact that the Gunners' season is on the verge of collapse isn't giving many fans hope that the star duo will re-sign, but Ozil certainly looks happy enough in his spare time.

In the video below, Ozil takes part in an advert with football freestyler Sean Garnier to promote the Adidas Blue Blast range. As you can see, Ozil is not up to the trickery that his counterpart boasts; he plays it safe with some shielding and backheels.

To be fair to the German, he does pull out one nice bit of skill which you can see right at the beginning of the video. Somehow, he pokes the ball hard enough against the opposing player's instep to rebound it straight to the feet of his teammate.

The king of the assists strikes again.

Still, Ozil is thoroughly out-skilled for the rest of the video and he is very fortunate that Garnier is on his team to be honest.

On the pitch, Ozil has five goals and four assists in 21 league appearances this season, a far cry from six goals and 19 assists he ended up with last term.

BRITAIN-EU-WAGES-FBL-ENG-PR-BREXIT

Overall at Arsenal in the Premier League, the former Real Madrid man has 20 goals and 37 assists in 104 outings, meaning he contributes a goal of some sort in just about every other game.

Arsenal would miss his productivity, but with the club seemingly no closer to challenging for the title or the Champions League, some Gunners fans wouldn't mind a change.

