Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Canada ended in peculiar fashion this past Sunday when the Canadian side were disqualified after an umpire was struck in the face with a ball.

Whilst two sets and a break down to Great Britain's Kyle Edmund in the deciding match between the two nations, Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov smashed a loose ball in frustration, only for it to strike the left eye of chair umpire Arnaud Gabas and result in an immediate disqualification for the 17-year old-and ensure Great Britain's victory.

The match umpire Gabas has now revealed that he was forced to spend two hours in hospital following the incident in Ottawa at the weekend, citing that he felt lucky to escape without more serious injuries.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Gabas said: “I came off the court looking like Rocky Balboa.

“I could see he was angry and that something was coming but I never thought he would hit me. We have to avoid some balls during the season but with this one I had no chance. I feel quite lucky it wasn’t worse. Players can be a bit crazy these days.

“At the moment I’m OK. I’m on painkillers but I have an appointment to see a specialist when I get home. I was at the hospital for two hours last night.

"The video [of the incident] is quite shocking to look at. He was remorseful and shocked when he came to apologise.”

A horrified Shapovalov was quick to apologise to Gabas following the incident and has admitted that his actions were unacceptable. The young Canadian has also been fined £5,600 by the International Tennis Federation for his troubles.

Speaking after Sunday's match, the young Canadian said: "Luckily he was okay but obviously it's unacceptable behaviour from me.

"I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed and I just feel awful for letting my team down, for letting my country down, for acting in a way that I would never want to act.

"I can promise that's the last time I will do anything like that. I'm going to learn from this and try to move past it."

