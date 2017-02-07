Oscar is clearly wasting no time in getting to grips with his new surroundings after netting on his competitive debut for Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG.

Following his £60million move from Chelsea during the January transfer window, it took the Brazil international just 34 minutes to get off the mark for his new side.

He played and scored in a pre-season friendly last month, highlighting that he may well not have lost that eye for goal, but it is this one that will stand up in the record books.

Competing in the AFC Champions League against Thai side Sukhothai, he ensured that his side ended on the right side of victory by bagging the first goal of the game in a 3-0 win.

And in watching the clip below, it's easy to see that he can still display those qualities that endeared him to so many Chelsea fans over the years.

Latching on to a neat through ball, Oscar took one touch to steady himself before opening up his body to slot the ball past the hapless goalkeeper.

Again, though, it is hard to see how many (if any) fans are in the stands watching, as is the nature of those gigantic Chinese super stadiums.

And clearly keeping a cool head, he opts not to wheel away in celebration either.

It may only be one game, but he is already on the right track to proving that he actually is worth the outlay the club paid.

Fellow Brazilian Elkerson also got himself on the scoresheet. First he doubled Shanghai's advantage before adding contributing toward a heavily deflected third to round things up.

Shanghai find themselves in Group F of the AFC Champions League alongside the likes of FC Soul (Korea), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) and Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia).

