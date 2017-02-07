What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard involved in controversial incident for Heerenveen

Real Madrid fans will no doubt be keeping a very close eye on Martin Odegaard during his 18-month loan spell at Dutch side Heerenveen.

The Norwegian arrived at the Bernabeu as a 16-year-old in a high-profile move with the youngster being regarded as one of the brightest talents in Europe.

However, after making just two first-team appearances since his move in January 2015, Zinedine Zidane felt it was a good idea to give Odegaard some first-team football elsewhere.

But things aren’t exactly going to plan for Odegaard in Netherlands.

The Danish midfielder is coming under increasing pressure from Dutch press after he’s underwhelming performances so far. That hasn’t been helped as Heerenveen are yet to win a match is which he has started.

And Odegaard’s loan spell got even worse this weekend. Not only did his side lose 1-0 to Utrecht but he was also stamped on late in the match.

Andreas Ludwig - who scored the only goal in the match - clashed with Odegaard and was seen stamping on the back of his leg as he fell to the ground.

p1b8cdhlrtnsk112mu3c11ri45cf.jpg

Ludwig was shown a straight red card - although we’re still unsure whether it was intentional or not.

Take a look:

Odegaard was substituted immediately afterward and must be wishing he could return to Madrid.

Despite his slow start, though, Odegaard is convinced that his time at Madrid is far from over.

"My time at Real is not over yet," he said, via ESPN FC. "I am looking forward to Madrid and I have a job to finish there.

"[Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane wished me the best of luck and told me that I should just continue on my path at Heerenveen."

Real Madrid Castilla v Athletic Club B - Segunda Division B

Odegaard, who couldn't get out of Madrid's Castilla squad, doesn’t believe his move to Heerenveen is a backward step, saying: “I don’t see it that way."

“I now have the chance to play in the upper Dutch tier. That's a step ahead, actually.

"You know that it's incredibly hard to get playing time [in Madrid's senior side]. It's the best team in the world.

"Every day in training is like a competitive match. I learned a lot. They are friendly, point you in the right direction and help you."

