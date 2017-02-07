What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Graeme Swann believes Joe Root should be left to focus on his batting.

Graeme Swann has his say on England captaincy following Alastair Cook's announcement

Ex-England spinner Graeme Swann has pleaded with Andrew Strauss not to give the vacant England captaincy to Joe Root following Alastair Cook's departure from the role earlier this week. 

Root is now the favourite to take the role as England skipper after Cook stepped down from his position as captain following a poor 2016, which saw his side lose eight Test matches throughout the year. 

However, Swann, who now serves as a Test Match Special pundit, believes there is another man better suited for the role. 

He said: “I think I’m the only person in the world who says no to Joe Root as England captain.

"If it was down to me right now I’d give Stuart Broad the job."

Swann played alongside Root during the infant stages of Root's international career and fears that the 26-year old's attempts to prove his leadership qualities for the role of captain have already diminished his game as a batsman.

“I think Joe is growing into a more mature player and he is trying to be more serious and trying to prove to everyone that he’s got the character to be captain.

“But I think it is actually affecting his batting already and he’s not the cheeky, dynamic, ‘joie de vivre’-type player that he was two or three years ago."

Australia v England - Third Test: Day 5

Swann went on to say that he believes Root has the potential to become the "best batsman" England have ever produced, but that the pressure of becoming England captain would only act as a "burden" to his development.

“He’s not scoring the same huge amount of runs, he’s being consistent, but I think he’s just lost a little bit in trying to be this captain material and I really worry.

“I think we should leave Joe Root to be the best batsman this country has ever produced which he would be without the burden of being the captain. I wish they would leave him alone.”

