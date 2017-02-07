On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards took part in a wildly-entertaining contest.

Late in overtime (about a half a minute to go) with the score knotted at 133 apiece, Kyrie Irving found the ball in his hands.

While LeBron James delivered a heroic performance with 32 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 17 assists and also hit the miraculous last-second three-point shot in regulation to get the game into the overtime period, he fouled out in overtime.

But, as seen in the past, Irving delivered when his number was called.

Take a look at his beautiful spot-up jump shot that broke the tie and led to the victory.

Leaving him with that much space to create was probably not on the scouting report.

If you recall, Irving hit a similar shot in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Remember this from Game 7?

That broke an 89-89 tie and helped the Cavaliers take home the title. As you saw, it was literally the same exact dribble move that led to the spot-up three from nearly the same spot on the court.

On the night, Irving oddly-enough struggled shooting the ball, going 8-of-24 for 23 points along with five assists. However, when it mattered most, he came through in the clutch in what was a very meaningful regular season game that might have long-lasting implications in the Eastern Conference.