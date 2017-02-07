Official online NBA destination in the UK

Watch: Bradley Beal's priceless reaction to LeBron’s last-second clutch shot

Down 118-117 with just over 10 seconds remaining, LeBron James brought the ball over half court and drove to the basket for an uncontested layup.

In a shocking turn of events, not only did the refs completely both a clear traveling call (he took five steps), but LeBron also missed the easiest shot of the night.

After the Cavaliers proceeded to foul the Wizards and conceded the two free throws after the surprising miss led to a rebound, just over three seconds remained on the clock.

But, that was enough time for King James to avenge his mistake pretty quickly as he received a full-court inbounds pass from Kevin Love.

Here’s the ridiculous shot that sent the Cavaliers to overtime.

Players and fans alike felt their jaws drop.

Check out the hilarious reaction from Bradley Beal, who played literally perfect defense on LeBron.

All Beal could do was stand there in bewilderment.

There was nothing he could do about the twisting, fade away, high-arching, bank shot that was destined to go in.

Washignton Wizards v Detroit Pistons

To add even more drama, it’s worth noting that the game took place in Washington and the home team’s loss broke a 15-game home winning streak.

That was all thanks to LeBron’s ridiculous shot that gave Cleveland a chance in overtime.

