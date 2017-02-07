With less than three months until he faces Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, it’s no surprise to see Anthony Joshua stepping up his training.

The 27-year-old will defend his IBF title for the third time and the pair will contest for the WBA belt, vacated by Tyson Fury.

And, with 90,000 fans packed into the home of English football, there is a lot at stake for Joshua.

Being unprepared is simply not an option for Joshua as he takes on the 40-year-old Ukrainian.

But what sort of exercises does a boxer do in preparation for a fight? You expect some sparring, some weights and maybe some skipping.

All of those can be seen in AJ’s 30-minute training video. However, the first exercise you’ll come across will leave you extremely confused.

Joshua ties a towel around two kettlebells and puts it in his mouth. He then proceeds to do pull-ups with his teeth - something that looks incredibly hard.

We’re not exactly sure what Joshua is working on during this exercise but we can only assume it’s his teeth - and possibly his neck.

Whatever you do, don’t try this at home or else you’ll probably have no teeth left by the end of it.

Take a look at the strange exercise below - and the rest of Joshua’s training video:

Joshua made it 18 wins out of 18 after his victory over Eric Molina in December and he has his sights set on a perfect 19. However, some claim that facing a competitor as good as Klitschko has come too soon after his previous fight.

But Joshua is convinced that he will be 100% ready come fight night.

"I know I'm going to be facing the best Wladimir," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I think the time is right. It may seem soon to people. This is my gold medal fight once again.

"I'm here for a reason. I'll handle business the way I've always handled it. The goal is the same - to be victorious."

But Klitschko also has his sights set on victory as he attempts to join the greats of the heavyweight division.

Klitschko took to Instagram and wrote: "I am obsessed with my goal to become three-time world champion and join the legends Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis."

Either way, it’s going to be a fantastic fight on April 29 at Wembley and we can’t wait!

