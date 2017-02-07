David Haye has admitted that Anthony Joshua's meteoric rise from winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics to becoming the IBF heavyweight champion took him as somewhat of a surprise.

Haye is currently preparing to take on fellow countryman Tony Bellew in London at the start of next month, and has claimed that his focus now is to reclaim his crown as Britain's top heavyweight following a four-year hiatus from the sport.

Haye retired in the summer of 2012 following a TKO victory over Dereck Chisora, but made his return to the ring early last year and admits that although he watched Joshua's earliest fights during his time away from action, he never saw him as a potential threat to his comeback story.

Talking to Sky Sports, Haye revealed: "I didn't see it for a long time, to be honest.

"I was positive that I wanted to make a comeback but nothing was 100 percent certain. His progression was really steep.

"It was only when he won the British title and started knocking on the world door that I thought 'this kid could be a contender when I come back'."

Should Haye get past Bellew on March 4, the former WBA champion claims he would like to "test" himself against the winner of the bout between Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, which takes place in April.

"The winner of Joshua and Klitschko, many people will consider that person to be the No 1 in the division. If they're No 1, I'd love the opportunity to test my skills against them."

Haye previously lost to Klitschko in 2011 by unanimous decision and would like another opportunity to prove himself as the best in the world.

"It's not a burning thing, it's just a goal that I've set myself to prove that I'm No 1," he said.

"It was always my goal to be ranked No 1 in the heavyweight division and I had my chance to do that against Wladimir, but I failed and lost the fight on points.

"Big heavyweight fights. Big title showdowns, that's always been the plan."

Should he get past Klitschko on April 29, Joshua will not be short of willing opponents.

With potential big money match-ups with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, David Haye, and even a returning Tyson Fury all a possibility for the 27-year old IBF champion.

