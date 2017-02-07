What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson blasts Conor McGregor on Twitter following 'ghost' comment

Football News
While UFC star Conor McGregor continues to sound off about a potential boxing match with legend Floyd Mayweather, the UFC lightweight division is rebuilding.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight for the interim lightweight title at UFC 209 in March, which will force McGregor's hand.

The Irish champion can either return to the octagon to defend his title or he can vacate the title and focus on a boxing match that may or may not happen. Either way, though, Ferguson wants a decision soon.

When McGregor compared himself to a ghost on Twitter (implying he's invisible but is still looming over the sport), Ferguson wasted no time coming back with a brutal response, calling the current champion soft:

If McGregor doesn't return to the octagon soon, he'll likely have his lightweight title stripped, which would then open the door for either Ferguson or Nurmagomedov to claim the belt.

Ferguson is looking for his 10th-straight victory at UFC 209 and, if he gets it, we can expect him to go all-in on McGregor on social media.

Though there have been no substantiative talks that indicate a McGregor-Mayweather fight is near, the outspoken UFC champion seems to think that fight is his next move. Meanwhile, the UFC is moving on without him, though his presence is indeed still felt on almost a daily basis.

Whether or not he commits to defend his title against the Ferguson-Nurmagomedov winner remains to be seen, but at the rate the McGregor-Mayweather talks are going, McGregor likely has time to squeeze in one more UFC fight before any potential boxing match would take place.

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

