Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko's heavyweight world title fight at Wembley Stadium on April 29 is expected to be an explosive affair.

While Joshua has won all 18 of his fights by knockout, only four times in Klitschko's 64-fight career has the Ukrainian tasted defeat.

The Watford-born fighter is certainly looking like a serious threat to the heavyweight kingpin, who is looking to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career. But nothing can be guaranteed.

Joshua has swept aside his previous opponents with relative ease, with Dillian Whyte arguably having been his biggest test in the ring, but Klitschko is a different calibre of fighter altogether.

The 27-year-old only needs to look at fellow Englishman David Haye's unanimous decision defeat to the Ukrainian back in 2011 as an example of one of the big names that have been victim to Klitschko's brilliance.

And WBC World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes Joshua will lose his perfect record to the heavyweight legend who suffered a shock first defeat in 11 years to Tyson Fury back in 2015.

Wilder: My head says Klitschko

As per Sky Sports, Wilder said: "My heart is for Joshua but my mind is always for Klitschko.

"We can't count Klitschko out. I don't think Joshua has had the well enough training or experience for Klitschko in my opinion.

"I'm not saying that Joshua would lose off that, but when you're fighting a certain type of calibre of fighters and then you move all the way up to the guy who at one point in time was the ruler of the division and held the belts for a long time, it's a big leap.

"We will see, maybe they got an idea or a plan that they are going to stand by, we'll see what happens. It's great that those guys are fighting, just to get the ball rolling."

Joshua closes in on unification

The fight will mark Joshua's third defence of his IBF belt, after coming out unscathed against Dominic Breazeale and Eric Molina, while the IBO and WBA Super titles will also be on the line.

Victory for the Watford heavyweight could potentially set up a fight with Wilder, himself, who will put his belt on the line against Gerald Washington later this month.

Joshua and Wilder boast a combined 54 knockout victories, which would make for a tasty potential unification fight, but the American admits the IBF World heavyweight champion will need to have the competitive edge.

"When I was in there with him, I just learned that he's very competitive," Wilder added.

"If you come hard, he tries to come back harder. It's all about determining the will and who wants it the most when you're in the ring facing Klitschko. He still has loopholes in his game but we all do.

AJ must expose loopholes

"When a fighter discovers certain weaknesses in a fight, he himself has to execute those loopholes, but if you can't do it, it's something that's just there.

"We all have different little holes in our game, we're going to see if Joshua can execute the things that he needs to do in Klitschko's territory. It's going to be a great fight and I'm looking forward to watching it.

"I may even be there, I'm not sure yet."

Joshua has recently been in the United States, as he looks to build a wider fan base in America, and signed a multi-fight deal with US broadcaster, Showtime, in May last year.

But before he can get carried away with becoming a big name across the pond, he must first face the toughest fight of his career as he attempts to put his name in the history books.

