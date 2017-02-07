What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Marouane Fellaini.

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Three things in life are certain; taxes, death and Marouane Fellaini's afro. Only now it seems that one of those is being chalked off the list.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Belgian international posted a picture to his personal Instagram account apparently showing him mid-rinse at the hair salon, suggesting that he is planning on doing something dramatic to those luscious locks of his.

Much like his playing style, the midfielder's hair often splits fans down the middle, with some loving that it seemingly has a life of its own, while others believe he just looks scruffy.

Having initially struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford under both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, he has finally become a mainstay under Jose Mourinho this term, making 18 appearances.

The 29-year-old was set to see his current deal with the club expire over the summer, but the Red Devils moved to trigger a one-year extension, so perhaps he is looking to treat himself to a new haircut to celebrate.

But fans, upon seeing the image of him without an out of control multicoloured afro, just couldn't get their heads around how he actually looks.

Admittedly he looks a little strange. Finally being able to see his face in all its glory, especially up close, is a real rarity.

The picture quickly made its way onto Twitter and fans took the opportunity to comment on it and give a few suggestions into what he should go for next.

