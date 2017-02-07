William Gallas explains what Jose Mourinho has over Arsene Wenger

William Gallas had a decorated career in the Premier League, turning out for three of the top London clubs.

After arriving in 2001, the French defender spent five years with Chelsea, then four years with Arsenal as part of the deal to send Ashley Cole the other way - and inexplicably wore the number 10 shirt vacated by Dennis Bergkamp - before moving to Tottenham on a free transfer and spending three years at White Hart Lane.

However, his only accolades during his 12-year stay in England came during his time with Chelsea where he collected two Premier League winners medals and one League Cup triumph.

Fast-forward to today, Gallas is 39-years-old and retired. Chelsea are top of the league by nine clear points of Spurs and Arsenal lag 12 points behind the Blues in fourth.

Gallas played under Jose Mourinho during his successful years at Stamford Bridge and Arsene Wenger during his stint with Arsenal. Now, Mourinho patrols the dugout at Manchester United, who are two points behind Arsenal in the league, and Wenger is into his 20th years as Gunners boss.

Speaking on TalkSport earlier today, Gallas defined the differences between Wenger and Mourinho.

"You get criticism when you don't win trophies, when you don't win games, and that is maybe the difference between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger.

"Mourinho wants to win every game and at the end of the season sometimes he has success but, for Arsene, Arsenal didn’t win from 2004 so everybody starts to criticise him because football has changed.

"Football is about victory, about trophies. Players want to lift trophies. If you don't lift a trophy in your career, you will feel disappointed at the end of your career.

"I don’t know what Arsenal are going to do but they have to win trophies again.”

Perhaps Wenger has become more obsessed with building the club up behind the scenes - marketing globally, building the Emirates etc - rather than success on the pitch.

The Frenchman would rather stay true to his football philosophies than do what it takes to win games it would seem, and that could see Mourinho and United push them out of the top four before long.

