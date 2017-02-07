What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jose Mourinho, William Gallas, Arsene Wenger.

William Gallas explains what Jose Mourinho has over Arsene Wenger

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

William Gallas had a decorated career in the Premier League, turning out for three of the top London clubs.

After arriving in 2001, the French defender spent five years with Chelsea, then four years with Arsenal as part of the deal to send Ashley Cole the other way - and inexplicably wore the number 10 shirt vacated by Dennis Bergkamp - before moving to Tottenham on a free transfer and spending three years at White Hart Lane.

However, his only accolades during his 12-year stay in England came during his time with Chelsea where he collected two Premier League winners medals and one League Cup triumph.

Article continues below

Fast-forward to today, Gallas is 39-years-old and retired. Chelsea are top of the league by nine clear points of Spurs and Arsenal lag 12 points behind the Blues in fourth.

Gallas played under Jose Mourinho during his successful years at Stamford Bridge and Arsene Wenger during his stint with Arsenal. Now, Mourinho patrols the dugout at Manchester United, who are two points behind Arsenal in the league, and Wenger is into his 20th years as Gunners boss.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

Watch: LeGarrette Blount's x-rated message for Brady & Belichick moments after Super Bowl win

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Top free agent signs with Monday Night RAW live on air

Top free agent signs with Monday Night RAW live on air

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar and gets a huge match at Fastlane

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar and gets a huge match at Fastlane

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Alexandre Lacazette reveals which club he dreams 'to play for one day'

Speaking on TalkSport earlier today, Gallas defined the differences between Wenger and Mourinho.

"You get criticism when you don't win trophies, when you don't win games, and that is maybe the difference between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger.

"Mourinho wants to win every game and at the end of the season sometimes he has success but, for Arsene, Arsenal didn’t win from 2004 so everybody starts to criticise him because football has changed.

Arsenal's French defender William Gallas

"Football is about victory, about trophies. Players want to lift trophies. If you don't lift a trophy in your career, you will feel disappointed at the end of your career.

"I don’t know what Arsenal are going to do but they have to win trophies again.”

Perhaps Wenger has become more obsessed with building the club up behind the scenes - marketing globally, building the Emirates etc - rather than success on the pitch.

The Frenchman would rather stay true to his football philosophies than do what it takes to win games it would seem, and that could see Mourinho and United push them out of the top four before long.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again