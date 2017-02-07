After Larry Bird retired, Paul Pierce took the torch as the face of the Boston Celtics organization.

Since being traded by the team in a business decision a few years ago, Pierce’s love and affection for the city of Boston hasn’t wavered.

When he retires at the end of the season, he will likely sign a one-day contract to retire as a Celtic.

Over the weekend, Pierce took the court at the TD Garden for the final time in his career and in the process, he offered a lot of praise for point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has taken over the reigns since he left town.

Via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, here’s what Pierce had to say.

"I told him I'm proud of what he's been able to do for this organization. This city will get behind you as long as you continue to work hard and compete at a high level and soak it all up. There's no place like this place in the NBA. It's kind of what we talked about. And I said, I told him, 'Enjoy it. Enjoy every moment.' “

Regarding Thomas’ leadership ability, Pierce is also incredibly impressed.

"He's taken it," Pierce noted. "He's taken the torch, man. The city is proud of him for what he's doing. You know, I keep up. I've been watching him. And especially where he's come from, I mean, he's been on like three or four different teams and now he's finally established himself as an NBA MVP candidate, All-Star.”

He went on, “Just the route that he took: He wasn't projected to really do much in the NBA as a small guy, and so he's taken a different route than a lot of us, and he definitely could carry the torch in his time here.”

The two men also spent some time together before and after the game.

Thomas posted the following picture to his Instagram account.

Thomas has been one of the most impressive scorers in the NBA this season. The 5’9” point guard averages 29.9 points and 6.4 assists per contest.

He’s the new man in town and has earned the respect from the beloved figure who spent 15 spectacular seasons in Boston.

That might even mean more to him than being selected to his second All-Star Game.