See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Still basking in the afterglow of his fifth Super Bowl championship in seven tries, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is showing off his fun side.

After completing a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Brady took to Instagram to respond to a viral meme that became popular after the game.

Brady, normally laser-focused on preparing for his team's next game, showed that he has a sharp wit with a perfect response.

Article continues below

The post, which went viral, showed Brady appearing to pray on the sideline after throwing a pick-six. It read "I need to know what prayer Brady said so I can use it later on in life," prompting the five-time Super Bowl winner to issue a hilarious response:

"Hey so remember that whole David Tyree thing from a few years ago..." Brady responded, referring to Super Bowl XLII in 2008 in which an amazing catch from Tyree helped the New York Giants take down Brady and the Patriots in one of the biggest Super Bowl upsets of all time.

Article continues below

Whatever Brady was doing on the sideline, it worked. The Patriots trailed 28-3, but battled back to earn the 34-28 overtime victory.

Brady, for his part, threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns to earn MVP honors. Julian Edelman had a Tyree-esque moment of his own, snagging a pass that was only millimeters off the turf for an important gain for New England as time was running out.

In addition to cementing his case for the NFL's greatest quarterback of all-time, Brady also threw his hat in the ring as the funniest internet commenter among his NFL peers with his brilliant response.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms