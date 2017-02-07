Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's open challenge accepted by Big Show after Raw went off air

This week's Monday Night Raw was a good one as we continue to build on the road towards Fastlane and WrestleMania.

Goldberg accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge for one final match at WrestleMania 33, while also getting a Universal championship match against Kevin Owens at Fastlane. Samoa Joe also signed to Raw and won in his debut match against Roman Reigns thanks to help from Braun Strowman.

The show ended with the former Wyatt Family member charging The Big Dog through the barricade and standing tall over him, but what happened when Raw went off the air in Portland, Oregon this week?

After Raw broadcast had finished, Lesnar along with Paul Heyman - who weren't even advertised for the show - made an appearance in the middle of the ring and issued an open challenge to anyone in the back to take on The Beast Incarnate. Perhaps Goldberg would accept it and we'll get a WrestleMania match earlier than expected?

No. The WWE isn't that kind. As you can see in the video below, The Big Show instead walked down the ramp and accepted the challenge. Show almost pulled off a chokeslam on Lesnar before he reversed it and issued an F-5 to The World's Largest Athlete in the middle of the ring.

The crowd in Portland absolutely loved it as Lesnar and Heyman made their way back up the ramp. The Beast then contemplated going back to the ring before going through the curtain to backstage.

It's strange that WWE would waste an appearance by Lesnar on Raw here and not during some sort of confrontation with Goldberg later on for perhaps a contract signing for their match at WrestleMania 33.

Still, the crowd ate it up nicely and it's just further rebuilding of his character as a Beast after previous months where we have witnessed him take an easy beating to the hands of Goldberg.

Topics:
WWE
Big Show
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

