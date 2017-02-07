Ever since they added Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors have been the presumed favorites to win this year’s NBA championship.

That’s what happens when a team who set an NBA record by going 73-9 last regular season adds one of the best players in the world.

While the Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 43-8 right now, one opponent in particular is poised to take them down in the Playoffs in what would be a major upset.

If you guessed the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers, you’d be wrong.

It’s the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are the reasons why.

December 10, 2016

In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Grizzlies welcomed the Warriors to town and Mike Conley, Chandler Parsons, Vince Carter and James Ennis all missed the game due to injuries.

However, in front of their home crowd, the Grizzlies took care of business from the start, blowing out the full-strength Warriors to the tune of 110-89.

"We couldn't have played much worse," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game, "and I thought (the Grizzlies) were great. They came out, took it to us.”

Despite missing out on the production of some key players, Memphis’ defensive game plan was executed to perfection. The Warriors had a season low in points, a season high in turnovers (23) and were close to their season low in shooting percentage (44.2 percent) in the loss.

January 6, 2017

While the win in December was certainly a positive, it was easy to label it as a simple “off-game” for the Warriors.

However, when they traveled to play in Golden State and came away with a shocking 128-119 overtime victory, it became more than coincidence.

Despite Steph Curry’s 40 points and a 24-point lead, the Warriors couldn’t hold off the pesky Grizzlies, who fought back to not only tie the game but when completely opened it up in overtime.

Also note that Conley, Parsons, Carter and Ennis all played in this contest and the team was close to full-strength again. Therefore, it’s a more accurate representation.

"The fourth quarter, once they made that run, our body language was bad, and that can't happen," Kerr said after that game. "And that bothered me.”

Once again, the Grizzlies got under the Warriors’ skin defensively. Golden State had gone four straight games with 30 or more assists while shooting at least 50 percent, but did neither in that game (23 assists, 49.4 percent), via ESPN.com.

Most of all, Memphis showed off their mental toughness in the victory.

Defense-first mentality

First-year head coach David Fizdale has made defense the emphasis for his team.

Due to their personnel, it’s been a logical and effective choice.

On the season, Memphis ranks third in the NBA in points allowed per game (99.3), is tied for the best mark in the league in opposing field goal percentage (43.5), and is also third in opposing three-point percentage (34.2).

Despite an aging roster that includes a number of veterans on the tail ends of their respective careers, the defensive core of Mike Conley, Tony Allen and Marc Gasol makes life tough for opposing offenses on a nightly basis.

With a number of role players who also make a difference on that end of the floor, including bruiser Zach Randolph off the bench, the team is very difficult to put up a high number of points against.

Star power that goes overlooked

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are star players.

There’s no denying that.

Likely due to the fact that they play in a defensive-first, more “boring” system of play, the impact of both players often times goes overlooked.

Despite dealing with a number of ailments this season, Conley has put up 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season.

Gasol is having the best season of his career, and is averaging a career-high 20.9 points along with 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal per game.

While they may not have the star power that Golden State has (no one does), they do have two stars of their own.

On any given night, either player can be the best player on the floor on either team.

It’s also worth noting that Chandler Parsons, who signed a max contract with the team, has been under a strict minutes restriction this year in order to preserve him and nurse him back to full health slowly.

The 28-year-old has proven to be a talented all-around player at the NBA level, and if his minutes restriction is lifted as the season rolls on, he can add a whole new dynamic to an already talented team.

Additionally, Randolph might be the NBA’s best sixth man off the bench and is a double-double threat every night.

Quality wins

Last night, the Grizzlies took down the San Antonio Spurs by the score of 89-74 in Memphis.

In a defensive battle, the Grizzlies took down one of the powers in the West with relative ease.

At 32-22 on the year, Memphis has struggled with consistency, but has proven to come to play against some of the better teams in the league.

Other than the two wins against Golden State and last night’s against San Antonio, they’ve notched victories over the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors.

They’ve also beaten the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz twice each.

While they’ve also had a number of head-scratching losses, it’s obvious that this team has what it takes to upset Golden State on its eventual run to the NBA Finals.