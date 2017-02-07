Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

As the New England Patriots prepare for their championship parade in Boston on Tuesday after a historic come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, coach Bill Belichick would probably rather be anywhere else.

The surly coach, who has now won five Super Bowl titles, isn't one for celebrating, and even in the wake of the most impressive comeback victory in Super Bowl history, he's not making an exception.

On Monday, Belichick said the Patriots have a lot of work to do since they haven't been able to prepare for the 2017 season while focusing on the Super Bowl.

According to NFL.com, Belichick said he's upset that his team is now five weeks behind non-playoff teams in terms of preparations for the 2017 season:

"As of today, and as great as today feels and as great as today is, in all honesty we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season to most teams in the league. Fortunately we have a great personnel staff," Belichick said at a news conference Monday morning. "... Look, in a couple weeks we're going to be looking at the combine, obviously the draft, all-star games have already occurred, and in a month we're into free agency, not to mention all the internal Patriots players (whose) contracts are up and we're going to have to work with in some form or fashion like every team in the league does."

A big reason for the Patriots' sustained success is smart drafting, so Belichick and his staff will likely dive headfirst into preparations for the NFL combine, which will be held later this month.

The Patriots, of course, now hold the final pick (No. 32 overall) in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia. That's not much time for the Pats to prepare, but if anyone can do it, it's Belichick.

Yes, the gruff coach did flash a few smiles in the aftermath of Sunday's victory in Houston, but don't expect the same chipper attitude on Tuesday at the victory parade. No, Belichick will likely be wishing he was in his office with stacks of draft profiles in front of him.

After all, New England's quest for a sixth Super Bowl victory is already dangerously behind.

