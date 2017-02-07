The Patriots are World Champions. After what may go down as the greatest Super Bowl of all-time, we are now getting through the why and how of New England overcoming a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

So far, a lot of the blame for the Falcons choke job has gone on recently-departed offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who many feel didn't run the ball adequately enough and cost ATL their first ever championship.

Everyone looks for a scapegoat following a loss, but the real reason for the Falcons struggles is something not at all to do with them. It was actually Bill Belichick making a very big change to his defense.

The Patriots were absolutely gutted in the first half. Everything the Falcons did worked for them. Until it didn't. Until Belichick showed why he's the best coach in the game, and maybe of all-time.

Run Blitz

Belichick started the Super Bowl with his defense running their standard 4-3 defense that was number one in points allowed. That got taken to pieces by a Falcons system that utilized outside runs to great effect as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman gashed them open time and time again. And then the change came...

That change saw the Patriots move from their standard formation to a Cover One run blitz. They dropped a safety deep in the zone, pushed another further forward into the middle of the field, stacked the defensive line and didn't look back.

Check out this screenshot from the third quarter. You can count the 10 players on screen, with the safety high and the line stacked in order to stop Freeman and Coleman.

Negative Plays

That's seven players in the box, two defenders at the top of the screen matched up on Falcons receivers, and Eric Rowe keying in on the snap and looking for the handoff.

Against the most explosive passing offense that the NFL has seen in years, the Patriots sold out to stop the run...and it worked!

In the 2nd half, the Falcons ran the ball on ten occasions. Seven of those attempts ended up gaining two yards or less, four of them went for negative yardage. FOUR.

The Falcons didn't run the ball more as the game wound down because they literally couldn't!

So because of that, Shanahan put the ball in the hands of Matt Ryan, the reigning NFL MVP, because the Patriots dared them to. And that is how the Atlanta Falcons lost the Super Bowl.

Genius from New England and Belichick. Pure genius.

