Arsenal's loss to Watford a week ago was the first of back-to-back defeats that put a serious dent in the north London club's Premier League title chances.

Few would have anticipated that the Hornets, who hadn't won any of their past seven league games going into the match, would have beaten a Gunners side who were second going into the game.

But it is another fine example of the unpredictability of the Premier League, and Arsene Wenger's Gunners are now down to fourth and 12 points off the pace setters, Chelsea, who they also lost to on Saturday.

It's certainly not been a good week for Arsenal, and just to compound their misery, Watford striker Troy Deeney had a dig at Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who the 28-year-old claimed was responsible for his side's opener.

The Hornets' victory helped to lessen their threat of relegation, with goals from Younes Kaboul and Deeney in the space of three first-half minutes. Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back in the second half, but it was ultimately not enough.

“I think he bottled it a little bit. Ramsey’s mistake was our blessing," said Deeney, as per the London Evening Standard.

“I have come up with (former Watford managers) Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us.”

Ramsey's embarrassing blunder

The Welshman turned his back on Kaboul's shot, allowing the ball to deflect into the back of the net.

Ramsey's gift certainly helped the Hornets, who had seen their side embarrassingly knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Millwall in a 1-0 defeat just two days earlier.

And victory over Arsenal was a statement by Watford to fellow Premier League clubs that games in quick succession are not necessarily to the detriment of the team.

Premier League progression for Hornets

A subsequent win over Burnley has lifted Walter Mazzarri's men up to 10th and Deeney insists his side have no room for excuses following their big win over the Gunners.

“We got a lot of stick for that Millwall defeat," Deeney added.

“But Arsenal is the benchmark and there are no more excuses now. That’s the level we have to stay at.”

Watford are now a comfortable 10 points clear of the relegation zone following their recent upturn in form, but Arsenal's Champions League hopes are under genuine threat with fifth-placed Liverpool just a point behind them.

