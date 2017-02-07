What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bouchard was left gobsmacked following Patriots comeback.

Eugenie Bouchard makes Super Bowl bet she may well regret

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard got more than she bargained for after betting against New England Patriots star Tom Brady during this year's Super Bowl. 

The Falcons led the Patriots 28-3, and Bouchard tweeted her confidence in the Atlanta side, saying: "I knew Atlanta would win btw". 

One of her one million Twitter followers took the opportunity to challenge her to an audacious bet, replying: "If patriots win we go on a date?", which the 22-year-old Canadian naively accepted, quoting the tweet with "sure". 

Millions of viewers then watched on as Brady led the Patriots' comeback, taking the game to overtime, before they snatched victory with a 34-28 win, which will certainly go down as one of the most incredible comebacks in Super Bowl and sporting history. 

Commendably, Eugenie seemed set on keeping her word and paying her debt, tweeting soon after the final whistle: "So... where do you live?" at her potential new partner. 

It was at this point that the thread took another amusing turn for the worst for Bouchard, who made a startling discovery when her fan responded. 

"Chicago. Go to school in Missouri," the fan replied. "We can go on a date where ever you want!"

There was no further interaction between the Canadian and her follower, though she did tweet shortly after: "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady." 

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

It's probably for the best for the mystery person behind the Twitter account, as it is rumoured that Bouchard is dating ice hockey player Jordan Caron. 

Focus will need to return to the court soon, however, as she looks to improve upon recent form after being knocked out of the Australian open in the third round. 

A lot is expected of the world number 47, who reached the final of Wimbledon in 2014. 

