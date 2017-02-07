What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Backstage update on Seth Rollins vs Triple H status at WrestleMania 33

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins was jumped on by Samoa Joe when he attempted to confront Triple H in the middle of the ring. During the attack, Rollins injured his right knee, putting his status for WrestleMania 33 later this year in doubt.

WWE promised an update on this week's Raw on the status of  The Architect's injury but didn't really provide more than what has already been reported. Therefore, from what we're supposed to perceive, the former Shield member may not be able to perform at the show if he is unable to recover in the six to eight week time period he has been given.

However, that is not the situation according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reported that WWE officials are proceeding as originally planned with the idea that Rollins will face Triple H at WrestleMania 33, meaning he will be able to make the show.

He said according to Wrestling Inc: "Seth is considered good for WrestleMania. So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that's what they're working towards."

This is great news for WWE fans, as Rollins vs HHH was one of the most highly anticipated matches on the WrestleMania 33 card this year. Fans were heartbroken when news emerged that The Architect's injury could force him to miss a second WrestleMania in a row but that appears to no longer be the case.

His feud with The Game is arguably one of the best feuds on the roster right now and it would be a shame if we couldn't see it come to its conclusion at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Many members of the WWE universe will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping Rollins' rehab goes well and that he doesn't require surgery.

