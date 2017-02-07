Alastair Cook reveals one regret as England captain

Alastair Cook has admitted he has one major regret looking back on his tenure as England captain.

Cook captained his country to 59 Test matches in just under five years, winning two Ashes in 2013 and 2015, as well as away series victories in both South Africa and India in the process.

Despite all his success, he has revealed that one saga - in which he was involved heavily, both in the decisions made and the fallout - left a sour taste in his mouth to look back on.

The Kevin Pietersen debacle was almost certainly the toughest part of his England captaincy, and Cook claims he does in fact have regrets over how the situation panned out.

Pietersen was involved in a scandal where he was accused of sending texts to South African players, including Graeme Smith, instructing them how to take out Andrew Strauss.

He was also accused of using derogatory language to describe Strauss, who was England captain at the time prior to becoming director of cricket.

Cook was part of a team which had to decide how to handle the situation - which eventually saw KP banned from the team - and he says wishes things had panned out differently.

"We all have regrets over how it was handled," said Cook.

"I was part of that decision. I wasn't the be-all and end-all of it but that's the responsibility you have as England captain.

"The fallout of it wasn't great for English cricket. We were all over the headlines for the wrong reasons.

"Our job as players is to try to promote the game as best we can. It wasn't the best six months but things have moved on.

"Since Andrew Strauss has come in, he's made things very clear and the side has moved on."

Cook also admitted the 4-0 series defeat to India left him drained, and he couldn't find the inner strength to continue leading the squad.

He's now expected to drop back within the ranks, with Joe Root tipped to take over as England captain after admitting his own desire for the role a short while back.

"I've loved every minute as England captain, but it's a job you have to commit 100 percent to,” Cook added.

“And there've been certain times throughout my four or five years in the job when I've been to the well and dug pretty deep.

"And coming back from India, the way I felt then, I didn't think I had it in me to do it again, because this isn't a job where you can operate at 95%.

"When I looked in that mirror, I felt it was time. It was sad in one way, because I've loved the honour and prestige of all of it. I've been leading some great men and had some great moments as England captain, but I do think it's the right time for me and for the team."

