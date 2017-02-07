What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Larry Fitzgerald.

Watch: Larry Fitzgerald skates with Arizona Coyotes - shows off nice slapshot

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After growing up in Minnesota, Arizona Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald has an understandable love of hockey.

In his home state, hockey is king and almost everyone is a fan of the sport. Fitzgerald is among the many Minnesotans who love hockey, even if he had never actually skated before Monday.

So, when he had the opportunity to skate around with the Arizona Coyotes and his friend Shane Doan (the team's captain) on Monday, he jumped at the chance.

Article continues below

In the video below, Fitzgerald slaps home a one-timer (with Doan setting him up with the assist) and celebrates his accomplishment:

It took Fitzgerald a few tries to get the timing right and find the back of the net, but with his athletic abilities, it probably wouldn't take too long for him to become a decent hockey player if he set his mind to it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

According to NHL.com, Fitzgerald didn't fall during his skating session, but he still gave an honest assessment of his hockey abilities:

"I can move my feet or I can handle the puck," Fitzgerald said. "But I can't do both at the same time. I just wanted to say I scored one goal."

It's safe to say the Cardinals star will stick to football for the time being, but it looks like he had fun in his brief hockey audition.

The Coyotes will honor Fitzgerald with a bobblehead night on Saturday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Phoenix Coyotes
NHL Playoffs
NHL Western Conference
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again