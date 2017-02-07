After growing up in Minnesota, Arizona Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald has an understandable love of hockey.

In his home state, hockey is king and almost everyone is a fan of the sport. Fitzgerald is among the many Minnesotans who love hockey, even if he had never actually skated before Monday.

So, when he had the opportunity to skate around with the Arizona Coyotes and his friend Shane Doan (the team's captain) on Monday, he jumped at the chance.

Article continues below

In the video below, Fitzgerald slaps home a one-timer (with Doan setting him up with the assist) and celebrates his accomplishment:

It took Fitzgerald a few tries to get the timing right and find the back of the net, but with his athletic abilities, it probably wouldn't take too long for him to become a decent hockey player if he set his mind to it.

Article continues below

According to NHL.com, Fitzgerald didn't fall during his skating session, but he still gave an honest assessment of his hockey abilities:

"I can move my feet or I can handle the puck," Fitzgerald said. "But I can't do both at the same time. I just wanted to say I scored one goal."

It's safe to say the Cardinals star will stick to football for the time being, but it looks like he had fun in his brief hockey audition.

The Coyotes will honor Fitzgerald with a bobblehead night on Saturday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms