Ivan Rakitic reveals the surprising way Messi and Suarez pass the time

It wouldn't be unfair to assume that Barcelona's star players are used to living the high life with expensive taste, given that they're among some of the richest sportsmen on the planet.

However, Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic has revealed that that couldn't be further from the truth before giving an eye-opening insight into what some of the club's biggest players do to keep themselves busy and out of the nightspots.

Team bonding is a big deal at Barcelona, and there is one thing that keeps them busy when those long journeys to the far corners of Spain begin to take their toll.

Ludo.

Yep. According to the Croatian international, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and the other big names at the Nou Camp love nothing more than settling down for a marathon Ludo session that can sometimes last up to six hours.

Now we all like a board game from time to time, but six hours of Ludo seems a bit much, but Rakitic told Croatian publication Novi List: “When we travel, we always play Ludo and joke with each other afterwards.

“Pepe Costa, Messi, Suarez and [Javier] Mascherano are in one team, [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets, [Jordi] Alba and me are a second team.

“It started during [Pep] Guardiola’s last season, it is fun, better than putting your earphones on and isolating from friends on a bus or plane.

“Recently we travelled to Qatar and spent six hours playing that game!”

Rakitic went on to explain that far from living the party lifestyle, most of the players enjoy a quieter life away from the pitch.

“I know people think a footballer’s life is all glamour, crazy parties… but recently Suarez invited me to his 30th birthday, and it was the same as if any of you invited me: we bought him presents, sat down, had a dinner, conversation, had some fun and that is it.

“The majority of players at Barca, including Messi, Suarez and me, are family people and avoid parties and bars.”

To be fair, with profiles as high as theirs, being able to go out partying would be slightly more difficult than players who feature for the likes of Hull and Burnley, so it's no surprise that they opt to stay at home.

The only real surprise is that they can make a game of Ludo stretch out for six hours.

