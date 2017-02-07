One of the biggest stories of the 2016-17 NBA season came during the middle of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game on Monday.

While the sports world was enjoying an overtime thriller, they were also reading about the drama of a massive rumor that was surrounding Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

When the drama hit, it spread like wildfire. According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, James had reportedly pushed the team to trade for New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, no matter what the price tag was. What this meant, was that James wanted the higher-ups to bring Anthony to town, even if it meant trading Kevin Love.

While stating that LeBron is actually the one pushing the front office to acquire Carmelo, there was obviously no way for any reaction from James during this at the time it was released. After the game, though, the 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player sounded off and did so by making a strong statement.

In the postgame press conference, LeBron stated the following when asked if he had heard the trade rumors:

"I saw it and heard about it ... it's trash, and the guy who wrote it is trash too." James stated.

That's a pretty strong defense right there and James continued on to state that it was all just outside noise, and that he has faith in the team's front office.

"It's always about outside noise, and that's just outside noise for us." "Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now we're in a great place."

It's probably pretty safe to say at this point that James isn't very happy with the rumors. He was pretty adamant that he had nothing to do with them, and it seems more than likely that Love won't be leaving Cleveland before the NBA trade deadline.

