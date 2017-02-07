What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar goes past Lionel Messi with ease to score during Barcelona training

Barcelona are blessed with having some of the best players on the planet right now.

The opposition only need to take one look at a frontline of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar to know the next couple of hours could well feel like torture.

In fact, we've become so familiar with the sight of Barca's MSN trio leaving defenders for dead that it is almost a disappointment when 90 minutes pass by without it happening.

One sight we aren't so familiar with, however, is that of Barcelona's trident leaving each other in their wake.

Of course, when you possess the kind of quality they do, it must happen all the time during training but it isn't often we actually get the privilege of seeing it.

Well, one video that has emerged recently shows Lionel Messi get a taste of his own medicine.

Neymar starts with the ball by his own corner flag with Messi bearing down on him and seemingly nowhere to go (skip to 1:40 in the video below to see).

A slick drop of the shoulder later and Messi is left stranded as his Brazilian teammate steams past him.

p1b8cq77vu5i1hats7q80sr589.jpg

But Neymar wasn't done there.

The 25-year-old continued to drive forwards and goes past three more Barcelona stars - including Luis Suarez - with ease.

To top it off, Neymar then produced a fierce left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Not bad at all.

At least Messi now knows what it feels like to feel completely powerless as someone glides past in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Neymar has come in for some criticism this season for his poor goal tally in comparison to Messi and Suarez.

However, as well as finding the back of the net nine times, the forward has contributed 17 assists - hardly a poor showing after 27 games.

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

Perhaps a few more fans will get off his back if he can produce a similarly spectacular solo goal when he returns to first team action.

Neymar is suspended for the Catalan giants' Copa del Rey second leg tie Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night but could be back to face Alaves on Saturday.

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Barcelona

