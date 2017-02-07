What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Van Persie.

What Oguzhan Ozyakup said to anger Robin van Persie before goal celebration

Robin van Persie was at the centre of the controversy on Sunday during Fenerbahce’s Turkish Cup match against Besiktas.

The Dutch striker went down theatrically following a ‘headbutt’ from Dusko Tosic, who was shown a straight red card for his part in the altercation, and was blasted on Twitter by the Besiktas defender’s wife as a “stupid motherf**ker”. Charming.

Van Persie went on to score the only goal of the match in the second half and celebrated by sliding and staring at Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, his former Arsenal teammate.

"I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field. But I won't say them," Ozyakup told reporters, per Goal, after the match.

"Just one thing: I was very good friend with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."

Van Persie’s shock celebration went viral on social media. Not only was it out of character but he was doing it to someone who considered him, in Ozyakup’s own words, a “very good friend”.

Van Persie reveals why he celebrated like *that*

But now Van Persie has had his say, via the Dutch website Voetbal International.

“[Ozyakup] started things by talking to me in Dutch, but I could not hear what he was saying,” the former Premier League star said. “When I got close to him he began cursing at me. I thought he was joking and I shook my head and asked, ‘What are you doing?’

p1b8cqufoj16rpcuul2bsooc859.jpg

“Oguzhan continued cursing me, and after I took a free kick, he said: “You are old, you have nothing here. Go have fun with the old people!’”

Van Persie should have acted like the bigger man

Now we know the full story, it makes Van Persie’s celebration slightly more understandable, although the 33-year-old still should have acted like the bigger man.

He’d just scored what would prove to be the winning goal for Fener and there wasn’t any great need to rub it in Ozyakup’s face.

FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-FENERBAHCE-GALATASARAY

All he’s done is guarantee himself a hostile reception the next time he visits the Vodafone Arena.

