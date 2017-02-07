What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Hulk Hogan.

Dave Meltzer provides update on Hulk Hogan's possible WWE return

Hulk Hogan hasn't been a part of the WWE for almost two years now, yet fans still expect him to make a return to the company one day.

In case you forgot, The Hulkster had his contract terminated by the WWE after audio of him making racist remarks from a sex tape was leaked. Hogan hasn't worked with the company since but several key figures with WWE have said they would like to see him make a return in the future.

As for when he could be returning, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has given an indication as to when that might happen.

Meltzer was asked on Twitter if there had been any updates recently on the WWE Hall of Famer returning to the company, to which he replied simply with: "Expect it sooner than later."

No date, just simply he is going to be making a return sooner rather than later.

See: Tom Brady posts explanation for viral Super Bowl meme - and it is hilarious

Bill Belichick has managed to find one big negative about winning Super Bowl LI

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Big Show clashed after RAW went off air

Huge backstage update on status of Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33

Man United fans react to seeing Marouane Fellaini without his afro

Watch: Video of Hazard single-handedly destroying Chelsea's title rivals goes viral

It will be interesting to see how fans and superstars alike react to a return of Hogan to the WWE, especially after everything that has transpired over the last two years. When he was released by the company, several superstars and fans expressed their satisfaction with WWE's no tolerance approach to racism.

While there is a case of giving someone a second chance, it is likely that there will be a portion of superstars and fans that won't be happy with the WWE if he is re-signed. Hogan has been reintroduced onto the WWE Network, which is also an indication that he could be returning soon. There will definitely be a split in opinion if he makes a return to the company's programming.

WrestleMania 30 Press Conference

Overall, it would be good to have him back as he is one of the all-time greats and it would provide him with a good platform to make amends, but it's whether or not superstars and fans would be willing to accept his apology and commitment to change that will determine his future within the WWE.

