Alexandre Lacazette has generated a lot of interest over the past couple of seasons following his impressive goalscoring form with Lyon in Ligue 1.

In the 2014/15 campaign, the France forward finished the division's top scorer, with 27 goals, and finished second to former Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the scoring charts last season.

But while the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Real Madrid have all previously shown an interest, Lyon have done brilliantly to keep ahold of their star player.

Arsenal's £29.4 million bid was rejected last summer and West Ham also inquired about the 21-goal striker, as they looked for a marquee signing to join them at their new London Stadium home.

Lacazette, however, has now openly confessed he is seeking a move away from his boyhood club in the summer, should an attractive opportunity present itself.

Speaking to French television network Canal, the Lyon forward recently admitted: "I think that the right moment has arrived to leave.

"I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person.

"I will continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer."

Lacazette potential Benzema replacement

Karim Benzema has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, and Lacazette could present himself to be a more youthful replacement for his compatriot - who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Players demands to leave a club can sometimes be met with resistance from their club's hierarchy, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, thankfully for Lacazette, admits he won't stand in his way.

Aulas has even gone as far as trying to lure Jose Mourinho into taking an interest in the France forward, despite the Portuguese pursuing the summer signing of Antoine Griezmann.

"If Barcelona or Manchester United one day make an offer commensurate with what Alex is worth to our club, no-one will stand in its way," Aulas confessed, as per the Daily Mail.

"Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Growing interest in Lyon star

The Lyon president's comments rule out a move to West Ham, while the Frenchman's availability will be expected to generate further interest from Europe's top clubs.

Despite being a hit for Lyon, who are currently fourth in Ligue 1, Lacazette has made just 10 appearances for France. And a big move abroad will be seen as a great chance for him to boost his international credentials.

It would be right to presume there will be a bidding war for the Lyon forward's services in the summer, and the French outfit are in a great position to maximise their income from Lacazette's sale.

