None of the Warriors stars deserve the 2016-17 NBA MVP award - Here's why

The Golden State Warriors may very well be the best team in the entire NBA this season. They have a loaded roster and have built a "big four" that is as good, if not better than any other group in the league.

But, none of those four players deserve the 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player award, for a few reasons.

While Klay Thompson and Draymond Green probably won't get serious consideration for the award, both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant almost certainly will. Even with that said, the fact is, how can you decide which of these players is the most valuable to their team? After all, the MVP award should be given to the most valuable player on their specific team, and the Warriors already won a title without Durant. They also have more than enough pieces to fill the void if/when Curry is sidelined.

Therefore, these players are all excellent, but none is as valuable to their own team as someone like Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook or Houston Rockets guard James Harden. Even putting the astronomical number that these two players are putting up, they are still more valuable to their respective teams than both Curry and Durant are to the Warriors.

While Golden State boasts the best record in the league at 43-8, neither the Rockets (37-17) nor Thunder (30-23) would likely even be in playoff consideration if they didn't have their stars. The Warriors may drop a few wins from that total, but they'd still likely be a top team not only in the Western Conference but in the entire NBA.

If you are a stats person, though, then the numbers obviously still point at Westbrook or Harden for the MVP award. The Thunder star is averaging 30.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season, while Harden averages 28.9 points, 11.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. So, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, something that hasn't been done since Oscar Robertson did it back in the 1961-62 season.

As for Curry and Durant, both have had strong seasons, but nowhere near the statistical dominance that you see above. Curry averages 25.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while Durant averages 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

If the Warriors didn't have even one of their big four, then maybe the argument could be made for Curry or Durant, largely because their numbers would be exceptional more than likely. But, the fact that Golden State has a "big four" actually hurts their MVP case and makes it essentially impossible to hand either player the award.