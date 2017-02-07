Things were heating up quickly for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Interestingly, it happened while the team was on the court, though, taking on the Washington Wizards in a pretty epic overtime battle.

While the Cavaliers were pushing towards a 140-135 overtime victory against the Wizards, rumors were flying off the court. Frank Isola of the New York Daily News pointed to a source which stated that Cavaliers star LeBron James was pushing the front office to trade for New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, no matter what it took.

What that meant, is that LeBron was apparently saying the move needed to happen even if it included Kevin Love. As if the drama of James pushing his team to trade Love wasn't enough, it happened during a game where Love was in the process of lighting up the scoreboard and piecing together an exceptional game.

After the game, many people (including James) immediately backed Love and adamantly denied the rumors. One person who was as strong with their support of Love as anyone else was Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

Via Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports:

Lue's statement basically just pointed to how important Love is to this team's success. While LeBron and even Kyrie Irving may be the bigger names, Love has quietly had a superb season. He's averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while stepping up in many moments when the team has needed him most.

If you believe both Lue and LeBron, don't expect to see Love going anywhere before this season's trade deadline. Regardless, though, as the deadline approaches, the rumors are likely only going to heat up and Love's name probably won't fall out of these rumors until it passes. Time will tell, but for now, it seems that the Cavaliers' push for another title will include their core big three which helped them win it last season.